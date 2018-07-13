The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to Lancashire tomorrow to take on Accrington Stanley in their second pre-season match.

The Terriers beat Bury 4-0 last time out and will be hoping to keep their momentum going at the Wham Stadium, while giving all their squad members time on the turf.

The Terriers will be without 2018 World Cup quartet Aaron Mooy , Ramadan Sobhi , Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen for the clash, with all four having extra time off after representing their nations at the summer tournament.

If your travelling to Accringotn this weekend, take a look at our away day guide before you plan your day.

Stadium address

Wham Stadium, Livingstone Road, Accrington, BB5 5BX.

Where do away fans drink?

The club bar at the ground is open to both home and away fans as is the Crown pub which is just over the road.

Alternatively, a five minute walk towards the town centre takes you to the Grey Horse Hotel, which serves real ale and has a few benches outside, perfect for a pre-match pint in the sun.

How many away fans are going?

Town have been given an allocation of 1,481 tickets for the pre-season clash.

There are still tickets available to supporters and fans can pay on the day at the Wham Stadium.

What's the nearest train station?

It's a 20-minute walk through the town centre from Accrington train station to the Wham Stadium.

Trains from Huddersfield take about two hours, changing at Halifax - fans should be aware the 21:30 from Accrington is the last train that gets back to Huddersfield before midnight.

What is parking like for fans?

The small car park at the Wham stadium costs £5 and fills up fast, so most fans will have to park on the streets around the ground.

This should be pretty easy, particularly on the residential roads around the Grey Horse Hotel.

How much does a pie, a cup of tea and a programme cost?

A programme will set you back £3 while a pie is £2.50 and a cup of tea is £1.

What happened last time?

Town also travelled to the Wham Stadium last year to face Stanley in a pre-season friendly.

The Terriers earned a 1-0 victory over Accrington thanks to Tom Ince's second-half strike, but the Lancashire side has strengthened since 2017, having acheieved promotion to League one for the first time in their history last term.