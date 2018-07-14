Huddersfield Town travel to newly-promoted League One outfit Accrington Stanley this afternoon for the club's second pre-season outing ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

David Wagner's side claimed a comfortable win against Bury at Gigg Lane in their opening friendly fixture on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Alex Pritchard, Rajiv van La Parra, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly gave the Terriers the perfect preparation ahead of their second successive season in the Premier League.

The German head coach is expected to once again utilise much of his squad for today's encounter which is likely to see another run-out for new signings Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna.

However, it may be too soon for Erik Durm – the World Cup winner only finalising a move to the John Smith's Stadium late yesterday evening.

Bringing you all the action from this evening's pre-season clash is Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton with additional support from Rory Benson.