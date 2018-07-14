Huddersfield Town travel to newly-promoted League One outfit Accrington Stanley this afternoon for the club's second pre-season outing ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.
David Wagner's side claimed a comfortable win against Bury at Gigg Lane in their opening friendly fixture on Tuesday evening.
Goals from Alex Pritchard, Rajiv van La Parra, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly gave the Terriers the perfect preparation ahead of their second successive season in the Premier League.
The German head coach is expected to once again utilise much of his squad for today's encounter which is likely to see another run-out for new signings Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna.
However, it may be too soon for Erik Durm – the World Cup winner only finalising a move to the John Smith's Stadium late yesterday evening.
Bringing you all the action from this evening's pre-season clash is Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton with additional support from Rory Benson.
Key Events
FT: Accrington Stanley 3 Huddersfield Town 0
The referee blows the whistle in what has been a disappointing afternoon for David Wagner’s men - a brace from Kayden Jackson and another from Sean McConville gives the League One side an impressive win over their Premier League visitors.
Stick with us though for all the best post-match news and reaction from the Wham Stadium...
So close...
89 Minutes: Accrington’s left winger steps inside Smith and fires a shot just over Coleman’s crossbar - that was nearly a fourth!
Fan Reaction...
More Town Pressure...
87 Minutes: David Wagner’s side win a free-kick on the edge of the box as Kachunga is brought down - Lowe steps up and his effort is deflected before Maxted is adjudged to have been fouled by Mounie.
Town Rally...
84 Minutes: Stanley keeper Maxted is forced to dive full length to his left to keep out Kachunga’s volley from around 15 yards out.
Accrington Stanley 3 Huddersfield Town 0
83 Minutes: Stanley are awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the Town area as Mounie commits a foul - McConville stepping up and curling the ball into the corner not covered by the defensive wall.
High and Wide...
77 Minutes: Sabiri hits a vicious free-kick against the top of the defensive wall and Mounie’s presence forces the keeper to punch behind.
The resulting corner finds its way to Lowe but his effort is well over.
Standing Resolute...
74 Minutes: Stanley are certainly having to play a little more defensively in the second half, but they are more than holding their own at this moment in time.
Great One-Two...
68 Minutes: Lowe drives infield, playing a one-two with Kachunga but the left-back’s effort is partially blocked by an Accrington trialist and is easy pickings for their keeper.
Great Run
67 Minutes: Kachunga surges down the right and is found by Smith - he crosses but Mounie can only pull his first-time effort tamely wide.
Attendance
Today’s official attendance has been announced as 1,653 (1,025 from Huddersfield) - great effort all round.
Town Pressure....
65 Minutes: Youngster Daly finds Ince who turns and takes aim but his driven effort is wide of the target.
60 Minute Ratings...
Good Chance...
64 Minutes: Town push forward as Sabiri fires a good reverse pass into Kachunga’s feet, but the Accrington defence blocks his shot and the follow-up from Sabiri.
Straight Into It...
62 Minutes: Chris Lowe delivers an immediate corner towards the near post where Steve Mounie heads it goalwards, but his glancing effort lands on the top of the net.
Substitutions
58 Minutes: As planned, a number of changes have been made by Town just before the hour mark - here’s how the side look now:
Meanwhile, Billy Kee has left the field to be replaced by a trialist for Accrington Stanley.
Slow Start...
53 Minutes: The changes at the interval have disrupted the rhythm of the game for both sides so far this half - still 2-0 here.
Correction...
Early Effort
47 Minutes: Hadergjonaj’s cross is put behind for a corner - the set-piece is pulled back to the Swiss player but his resultant shot it blocked.
Second Half Underway...
And a few Huddersfield Town half-time changes to tell you about - Hamer, Scannell and Hogg depart for Joel Coleman, Lewis O’Brien and Abdelhamid Sabiri.
Stanley appear to be unchanged after an impressive opening 45 minutes.
Fan Reaction...
HT: Accrington Stanley 2 Huddersfield Town 0
A lacklustre first-half display from the Terriers, who trail at the Wham Stadium thanks to forward Kayden Jackson’s brace - let’s remember it’s only a pre-season friendly though!
Accrington Stanley 2 Huddersfield Town 0
41 Minutes: Poor play from Florent Hadergjonaj who plays a back-pass to Hamer short, leaving the keeper stranded as Jackson nips in and slots the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0.
39 Minutes: Accrington’s McConville is penalised for handball with the resultant free-kick played short to Billing who fires over the bar.
Chance!
36 Minutes: A Pritchard corner finds Hefele’s near-post run, but the ball arrives at an awkward height and he can only flick it over.
Substitution
33 Minutes: Christopher Schindler limps off after seemingly feeling something when stretching - he’s replaced by Michael Hefele.
Hand Ball Appeals!!
32 Minutes: Hogg runs into the box with the ball flicking up onto a defender but despite the protestations nothing is given!
End To End...
31 Minutes: Quaner has a low cross cleared with Billing eventually curling an effort straight at Maxted; at the other end Jackson is once again causing havoc but Town’s defence manage to clear the danger.
Break In Play...
24 Minutes: The physio is on as Scannell is struggling with an knock he received as Town pressed forward...Still 1-0 to Accrington here.
Let's Get Physical..
It may be a pre-season friendly but the challenges are flying in with Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg at the centre of it all!