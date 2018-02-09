Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eddie Howe admires Premier League rivals Huddersfield Town for sticking to the approach that served them well in the SkyBet Championship.

Howe took Bournemouth into the top flight three seasons ago and has steadfastly stood behind an expansive playing style.

As the Cherries travel to face Town tomorrow, Howe empathises with the challenges posed by David Wagner persisting with his pressing philosophy.

“I think David is an outstanding manager and he’s proven it,” Eddie Howe said. “They’ve performed well, been in games and not changed their philosophy.

“They’ve very much stuck to what they did in the Championship.

"There’s no-one appreciates that more than me and how difficult that can be at times. I think they’re an outstanding team.”

In the reverse fixture, the Terriers were humbled in a 4-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium back in November.

The Bournemouth boss felt his side were fortunate to win by such a wide margin on the South Coast.

He said: “I think when you actually look at that game, I’d be surprised if my players were complacent going into Sunday.

“The scoreline flattered us. Huddersfield were good in the first half and put us under pressure.

“We respect Huddersfield, we know how good they can be and away from home this will be a tough game.”

Bournemouth are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, a streak encompassing wins over Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite recent results propelling them into ninth place, Howe continues to prepare his players for a relegation dogfight until May.

He said: “I’ve said we’re in a relegation battle this season. I said that in our first two seasons in the Premier League and this season is no different.

“We have to try and get the points we need to stay safe.

“You can have runs where you don’t pick up a win and it looks pretty bleak, that’s where your mental strength is tested and you need to be strong.”