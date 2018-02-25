Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew's job hangs in the balance after defeat to Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The Baggies' boss was already under pressure heading into the clash and another loss has seen the pressure on the former Newcastle United manager amplified even more.

After the match, Pardew explained how he hoped to remain as the Baggies' boss, but understood that the decision does not rest with him.

When asked afterwards if he expected to hold on to the job, the 56-year-old said: "I hope so, but obviously that decision is not with me."

When asked about chants from the supporters to the West Brom players, he added: "I just think it's frustrating - this team has won three in 37 games, which says everything really at the moment.

"We have to find a way to win a game. My job is to try to get ourselves up as best we can for next week [when they face Watford away] and try to win, and that is what I'm going to try to do.

"This was an opportunity today to get us rolling, and of course we've let that slip.

"Unfortunately we can't wind the clock back. As much as I can say this or make excuses about that, we've lost the game against Huddersfield today and we need to go to the next game and stick our chest out and show a bit of pride and try to win a game of football.

"We have to find some performances and stand up. There's no point me defending myself or defending players.

"I have to stand up and manage the team and they have to stand up and give us performances where we get seven, eight, nine out of 10 performances. We are not getting those at the moment. We didn't have enough today, for sure."