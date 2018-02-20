Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew could be sacked should his side lose to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, according to reports.

The Telegraph claim the 56-year-old's job is under "huge scrutiny" from the decision makers at the Hawthorns and a heavy loss to the Terriers this weekend could bring an end to the ex-Newcastle United boss' tenure.

Pardew was appointed by the Baggies in late November, but has only managed to claim one victory in the Premier League in that time.

That came against fellow relegation candidates Brighton and Hove Albion, but it was not enough to stop West Brom's slide down the Premier League table.

The Baggies were 17th when Pardew took over at the Hawthorns, but after picking up just eight points in his 13-match spell, the Albion are now five points adrift at the foot of the division.

In addition to the poor string of results and performances, West Brom have experienced turmoil off the turf, with the sackings of chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman followed by an incident involving senior players and a taxi in Barcelona.

Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill broke a midnight curfew in the Catalan city last week and allegedly stole a cab after an all-night bar crawl on a team break.

The Barcelona incident not only put Pardew's decision to take the team away under the spotlight, but also brought into question the discipline of his players and their respect for the manager.

The incident has brought Pardew's role in the Hawthorns hot seat under threat, with another home defeat to a direct rival this weekend potentially being the final straw for the Baggies' hierarchy.