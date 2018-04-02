Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard bemoaned the Terriers inability to convert their chances in the weekend loss to Newcastle United.

Ayoze Perez netted the only goal on the day to send the hosts up to 12th in the Premier League table, while Town slipped to 16th as West Ham United leapfrogged the Terriers with their comfortable victory over Southampton.

Newcastle dominated large portions of the match at St James' Park, with Town unable to use the ball effectively during their 37 per cent of possession, but the Terriers could have salvaged a point - or even three - in the second half.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen went close with a header from a corner before Newcastle struck, while Scott Malone was unable to convert an equaliser at the back post in the visitors' final attack of the match.

And it was Town's inability to to take their chances which Pritchard rued after the final whistle.

He said: "I think it's always difficult coming here.

"We play in a deep block so when we do win the ball back we do have to take care of it.

"Obviously we've a long way from goal, but if you try and break quick the quality of the pass has got to be there but today was difficult.

"We had one from the corner which was a header that got blocked and one at the end had we put that in it would have been 1-1 and no one really talks about the chances."

He added: "In this league it's not just work - it's quality.

"When you get that chance you've got to take it and we didn't today."

In better news for the Terriers, West Ham and Newcastle were the only teams in the bottom half to win at the weekend and Pritchard admitted that he does check the other results after Town's match comes to an end.

"After the game you ask how the other results have gone but it's just football," said the former Norwich City man.

"It will be what it will be - as long as you work hard and you keep going you've always got a chance."

He continued: "We just have to carry on.

"We have to go there (Brighton) next week with the same mentality and hopefully we do get a couple next week."