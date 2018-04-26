Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard is certain the Town faithful will be "crucial" to the Terriers' hopes of Premier League survival heading into the last four matches of the season.

Town sit 16th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the relegation zone, and could take another step towards safety with a win over Everton this weekend, with Stoke City unable to catch Town should they lose to Liverpool and the Terriers beat their Merseyside neighbours.

And Pritchard - who signed from Norwich City in January - believes the fans will play a vital part in pushing the Terriers over the line - especially in the final home matches against the Toffees and Arsenal.

He told HTTV: "The fans are really important.

"At the start of the season no one really gave Huddersfield a chance - even me looking in from an outside perspective!

"That's just the truth, but I've come here and you can sense the belief around the training ground and with the fans.

"We've got a really good chance with them on our side giving us 100 per cent even when we do make mistakes - them getting behind us is crucial."

On the crowd at the John Smith's Stadium for the Watford match two weeks ago, Pritchard added: "I've only been here a few games and it's been loud, but that was the loudest I've ever heard it.

"It was amazing and if we can keep that crowd home and away - but especially with the two home games against Everton and Arsenal - we've got a really good chance."

Pritchard has played a large part in Town's push for survival since his introduction in January, with the creative midfielder scoring once, notching one assist and making 12 keys passes in his 704 minutes of Premier League football.

But the results have been more mixed for the 24-year-old, who has been on the losing side five times in the league with Town, drawing twice and winning three times.

On the ups and downs of his Town career so far, Pritchard said: "It's been a rollercoaster since I've come in.

"We've had some crucial wins - away at West Brom was a massive, massive win - but there are still two places up for grabs in that relegation zone and we don't want to be one of them.

"We're going to give it our all on the pitch.

"We got another good win against Watford, but going into the last four games we know our run-in is very, very difficult, but anything can happen in this league."