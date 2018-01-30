Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Pritchard will be itching to impress for new club Huddersfield Town in tonight’s clash with Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 24-year-old seems a shoo-in for the No10 role against Jurgen Klopp’s fourth-placed side as Town hunt a first win in seven Premier League matches.

Pritchard - a £10m arrival from Norwich City this transfer window - will be tasked with providing a creative edge against the Reds, especially as Town have scored only once in the last four top-flight matches.

It will be a first career outing against Liverpool for Pritchard, who will have a positive 90 minutes etched in his personal game plan, determined to help condemn the visitors to a third successive defeat.

Pritchard - who by David Wagner’s own admission offers Town “something different” in that attacking role behind the striker - has not completed a full match in Town colours as yet.

Cup-tied against Birmingham City in the FA Cup, he was taken off after an hour of the 2-0 defeat at Stoke City and replaced by Abdelhamid Sabiri (who got the start in the Cup).

His first appearance was for 25 minutes as a substitute in the 4-1 home defeat by West Ham, when he provided a bright spark with the game already lost.

Pritchard - who was an England Under 21 teammate of Liverpool’s Danny Ings at the 2015 European Championships - seems sure to be making a third successive appearance against Premier League opposition, however, having played his last match for Norwich against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

His last full competitive 90 minutes, in fact was in a 2-1 home defeat for Norwich against Brentford on Friday, December 22.