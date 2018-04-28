The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alex Pritchard believes it would rank as a career high if Huddersfield Town can continue to defy the odds to stay in the Premier League.

With just four games to go this season, the Terriers are currently 16th in the table and six points ahead of the relegation zone.

It means David Wagner's side can host Everton at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) firmly in the knowledge destiny is in their own hands.

"I probably think about this every day when I'm in bed," said Alex Pritchard who joined the club from Norwich City back in January.

"To stay in the Premier League would mean everything to me - I want to play in the Premier League.

"I think every young boy coming up - that's where they dream to be, in the best league in the world.

"So for us to stay up, personally for me it will be a great achievement and collectively for the team as well. The best."

Town face Sam Allardyce's Blues this afternoon without the services of Tom Ince.

Ince, who struck the Terriers' stoppage-time winner in their last game against Watford, has been ruled out by a hamstring strain.

However, boss David Wagner has no other new injury or suspension problems with Elias Kachunga, Danny Williams (both ankle) and Michael Hefele (knee) the only players remaining sidelined.