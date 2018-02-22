The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner has challenged Alex Pritchard to become an away-day ace with Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old midfielder was a stand-out performer in Town’s 4-1 home victory over AFC Bournemouth before sitting out the FA Cup clash with Manchester United cup-tied.

The head coach confirmed his £10m January transfer window signing will be involved against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns - not necessarily in the starting line-up – and hopes he can help Town maintain the momentum of performance shown in the last three matches.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We know he is a very good player and a big talent with the desire to improve,” said Wagner of Pritchard, confirming Laurent Depoitre has been training all week and Chris Lowe will return to training on Friday.

“Now it’s up to Pritch, with our support, to show comparable performances away from home - he will be involved.”

Key midfielder Aaron Mooy misses the match (gashed knee) and is not expected back until after Town have played Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley - so it's Swansea City on March 10 for him.

Meanwhile, Elias Kachunga is also absent with his long-term injury.

On the clash with bottom club West Brom, Wagner added: “We know what our strengths are and what our performances should look like.

“We’ve done it in the last three games and we want to keep our momentum going forward. We try to do this in every game, home and away.

“It is a good time to meet West Brom because of our momentum.

“It’s a very difficult game and the pressure is on for both teams, but our players have shown very good performances in the past under pressure.

“We create our own pressure because we want to stay up.

“It’s important to manage defeats and be focused on your own strengths and performances.

“My players are aware of the situation they’re in and have shown a real reaction. We are really playing for something and it’s great to be involved in.

“We will have the supporters behind us and we want to show the best performance we can.”