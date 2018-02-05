The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's January signing Alex Pritchard scored his first goal in the famous blue and white stripes today as Mark Hudson's Under 23s ran out 3-0 victors over Burnley.

Pritchard - who is cup tied and therefore cannot feature in tomorrow's FA Cup clash against Birmingham City - started for the development side at PPG Canalside and opened the scoring for the Terriers from the spot.

Lewis O'Brien - who was promoted to the senior squad this season - broke into the area 10 minutes into the second period and was brought down by a Burnley defender.

The referee pointed to the spot and Pritchard sent keeper Conor Mitchell the wrong way to open his Town account.

Dom Tear and Rekeil Pyke rounded off the scoring for Town, with Pritchard being replaced with 15 minutes to go.

The victory lifts Town to eighth in the Professional Development League table, while Burnley remain rooted to the bottom.