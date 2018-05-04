Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Pritchard is ready for Huddersfield Town's gruelling Premier League run-in if called upon by head coach David Wagner.

The Terriers are currently three points ahead of the bottom three with a similar amount of games left to play - but all against top six sides.

The daunting task for survival starts with a trip to newly-crowned champions Manchester City this Sunday (kick-off 1:30pm) before visiting the capital to face Chelsea on Wednesday evening and then finishing against Arsenal at the the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, May 13th.

Since joining the club from Norwich City for a reported fee of £10m in January, Pritchard has often been a casualty of a more cautious approach from Town when facing sides in the higher echelons of the table.

However, the 25-year-old believes his improved defensive qualities means he is ready and raring to go should he be called upon.

“It's the boss' decision if I am picked or not, I just have to get on with it but if I am picked I am ready to play,” Alex Pritchard said.

“For me, my defensive work has come on a lot since coming here – especially off the ball.

“In the Championship it's a lot different but in the Premier League you are coming up against big teams and you've got to really work hard off the ball because you can go 20 minutes or so without seeing it.”