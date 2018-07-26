Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a superb pre-season win over Champions League side Lyon yesterday.

Maxwel Cornet put the visitors ahead in the second half, but a Terence Kongolo goal followed by a brace from Laurent Depoitre handed Town the impressive victory.

Alex Pritchard set up the Belgian for Town's second strike, and the creative midfielder believes David Wagner 's side upped their game for the clash against the high-quality opposition.

He told HTTV : "Mentally you react to that [Lyon's quality].

"No disrespect to the other teams, because we haven't got the wins, but mentally you have got to be switched on because when you play these teams you do get beat by three or four if you don't turn up.

"Today we turned up.

"Previously it was more about fitness and we could have played better.

"But we were at them today [Wednesday]."

He added: "They are a very good team and they are obviously in the Champions League and I think we needed the test.

"I think we worked well when we won the ball back and defensively we had to be more compact, especially in the second half because of the chances they had in the first half.

"I thought we adapted very well to that."

At the other end, Town netted three times to turn the match around, with Pritchard playing in Depoitre with a delicate ball into the box for the Belgian forward to put the Terriers ahead for the first time in the clash.

And the 25-year-old believes that will give both the forwards and the whole team confidence heading into the season.

"I think we needed the goals after the previous games in the pre-season," he said.

"It's more to do with the running and getting the fitness, but when you come up against teams like this you have to show that you can compete with the best and score goals and we did that today."

On his assist for Depoitre's first, Pritchard added: "I think it gives the strikers confidence that we are going to provide goal-scoring opportunities for them and Lolo took one today."

Finally, Pritchard stressed the importance of getting a first home win under the belt, with the Terriers' form at the John Smith's Stadium vital to once again achieving Premier League survival this season.

He said: "This is our home ground and it's got to be a fortress for us this season again.

"Coming up in two-and-a-half weeks time is Chelsea and this place has to be a fortress again this year."