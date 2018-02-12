Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Pritchard says Huddersfield Town are determined to maintain the momentum generated by the club’s morale-boosting victory over AFC Bournemouth.

The £10m arrival from Norwich City was a major influence in a much-improved Premier League performance from David Wagner’s side.

Not only did he score a goal and earn a penalty in the 4-1 success, but Pritchard’s busy display at No10 breathed new hope into the survival campaign which continues at bottom club West Brom after the FA Cup assignment against Manchester United.

“It was a massive win for us (against Bournemouth) on the back of the run we’ve had,” said Pritchard, referencing the five straight top-flight losses suffered going into the match against Eddie Howe’s in-form side.

“Obviously we got the good win in the Cup (4-1 at Birmingham), but this result was massive, we needed it and we put in a great performance.”

Pritchard opened the scoring and, after Bournemouth equalised, watched Steve Mounie grab a double before earning the spot-kick from which Rajiv van La Parra completed the scoring.

“We worked really hard the whole game, the whole team, and we needed that from the off,” Pritchard told BT Sport.

“Obviously we went 1-0 up – the goal they scored, I don’t know what the mistake was – but we kept digging in, got the goals and deserved the 4-1 win.”

So what about the ridiculously tight battle in the bottom half of the table for fourth-bottom Town?

“We keep getting written off and then the next week, people say you are doing okay,” he remarked.

“This run of games we’ve got at the moment is massive.

“Going into the last four games is going to be tough, but we’ve got to keep this momentum because we have to put points on the table.

“There are lots of teams in this relegation battle and we have big games coming up – but this was a massive win for us and we put in a great performance, so we’ve just got to do that week in and week out.”