As Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner declared 'the season starts now' in his AFC Bournemouth pre-match press conference, the sentiment could also ring true for new boy Alex Pritchard .

Since joining the Terriers from Norwich City for a fee of £10m during last month's transfer window , the 24-year-old has been limited to less than 90 minutes first-team football.

A cameo 25 minute appearance in the the 4-1 defeat at home to West Ham United on January 13th was followed by a starting debut a week later at Stoke City where the attacking midfielder lasted 60 minutes before being replaced by Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Pritchard was then cup-tied for the FA Cup Fourth Round clash and the resultant replay against Birmingham City while was an unused substitute in the encounters against Liverpool and Manchester United .

Ahead of Sunday's crucial clash against Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium , head coach Wagner alluded to the necessity to tweak formation and personnel in an attempt to curtail the threat of both Premier League heavyweights.

It meant Pritchard was an obvious casualty from the more cautious approach but with Town now facing sides in and around them, it is time for the player to step-up prove his hefty price tag for the cause.

Speaking about Pritchard, David Wagner said: “For him like everyone, the next 12 games are vital and everyone will be fighting hard to keep us in the league.

“He will certainly come and play an important part in that fight to survive - he is contention for Sunday's game and going forward too.

“We have worked with him for four weeks now, unfortunately he hasn't been able to play as many minutes we would have liked him to but that's more down the opponents we have faced.

“He has worked individually with our fitness staff and now he is on the right level to come in and help us. Hopefully he can find those moments that we want him to have.”

One player who is definitely out though is Tommy Smith after suffering concussion against Birmingham on Tuesday evening, while Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre are doubtful but Danny Williams is back in contention after suffering a dead leg.

Do you agree with the Huddersfield Examiner’s thoughts on David Wagner’s potential starting line-up against AFC Bournemouth? Have your own say with our interactive gadget below...