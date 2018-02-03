Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether it’s via an ambulance, team bus or any other mode of transport, Terence Kongolo is on his way to making a Premier League mark with Huddersfield Town.

That’s the message from head coach David Wagner as his team gear up to tackle Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old Dutch international Kongolo – signed on loan from AS Monaco until the end of the season – fell ill immediately after the 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool and was rushed to hospital by ambulance from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Having played on the left of three centre-backs in a new formation against Jurgen Klopp’s side, Kongolo could be set to play a more standard left-back role at Old Trafford because Chris Lowe (groin) is struggling to prove his fitness.

“Danny Williams is out with a dead leg which didn’t improve like we hoped and Chris Lowe has some slight groin problems, not a big issue,” explained Wagner.

“Then we have the long-term ones in Elias Kachunga and Jon-Gorenc Stankovic, who is back in training - those are the four who are our, everybody else is fit.

“That includes Terence Kongolo, who felt ill after the game on Tuesday, really ill immediately after the game.

“We didn’t know what it was and he went to hospital, but after some investigations they let him out and he trained with us on Thursday and again on Friday, so he is okay.”