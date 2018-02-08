Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Much has been made of the importance of home form in Huddersfield Town's bid to avoid an immediate return to the SkyBet Championship in May.

And while many have cited the "magical 40 point mark" as key to Premier League survival, a new study 'Stadium or Fortress' from data analysts Bet and Skill has reinforced just how crucial victories at the John Smith's Stadium could be in the final reckoning.

And as David Wagner's men face a crunch game at home to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, the German boss may be keen to know another victory in West Yorkshire could see his side pass an important milestone.

That's because anything less than 18 points accrued at home over the years virtually guarantees Premier League relegation - the Terriers already claiming 16 points in their West Yorkshire battles.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In the last 10 years only Hull City in 2008/09 have survived relegation having gained less than 18 points at home.

Although the 18 points indicator doesn't guarantee survival, it does tell Town fans the club aren't too far away from where they need to be.

Meanwhile, teams finishing in the three places above the drop zone in the last 10 years have on average of 23 points gained at home.

An impressive win earlier in the season over Manchester United suggests Town are capable of beating anyone at home on their given day.

And with John Smith's clashes against AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Swansea City to come in the next six weeks, now could be the time to really make it count....

Have a look below at the full table of the points accrued by the bottom six Premier League sides over the past 10 years and read the full Stadium or Fortress research as well.