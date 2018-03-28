Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have spent a total of 541 minutes leading Premier League games, according to new data research by TalkSport.

That amount means the Terriers are ranked 13th in a table of how long sides have been in front, with no surprises as to who comes out on top.

Runaway leaders Manchester City have spent a whopping 1424 minutes in the lead with Liverpool second (1268 minutes) and Tottenham Hotspur third (1056 minutes).

However, the accolade for the fastest goal of the Premier League season so far goes to Spurs' Christian Eriksen for his 11 second strike against Manchester United back in January.

Interestingly, Arsenal and City have often been quick to take the lead from the first whistle, scoring eight and nine times respectively in the first 15 minutes of matches.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Swansea City have spent the least amount of time in the lead – a mere 348 minutes.

Joining the Swans in the bottom three are Crystal Palace (386 minutes) and Stoke City (443 minutes).