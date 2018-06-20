Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Club legend Andy Booth says Huddersfield Town must be determined to fight even harder next season to make their mark in the Premier League.

The former striker, 44, is relishing the big kick-off against Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium and the enticing list of fixtures which follow.

Boothy says two things are essential to help David Wagner and the players make 2018-19 another success.

Firstly, the Blue and White army of supporters must stay right being the team, every step of the way.

And secondly, expectations must be kept in check as Town do battle with a host of World Cup stars on the biggest league stage on the planet

“We have the experience now of a season in the Premier League, but it is going to be more difficult,” said Boothy.

“The other teams will know more about us, and when you look at the teams that have come up, they are not going to want to go straight back down again.

“We have already made three great signings (Ramadan Sobhi, Ben Hamer and Terence Kongolo), which shows the intent of the club and we know what we have to do to stay here.

“It is another year for David Wagner at the helm, too.

“I am sure he learned a lot during last season, so this is another year where he will be even better as a manager.

“So it’s exciting and we have everything to play for, but we have to be realistic as well and know it’s going to be tougher – let’s not let expectations get away from us.”

Town put seven points on the board in their first three matches last season and, while this season’s assignments against Chelsea, Manchester City (away) and Cardiff City (home) look harder than Palace, Newcastle and Southampton, Boothy is optimistic.

“It’s a great start for us,” beamed the man who notched 150 goals in blue and white stripes (in addition to those he got at Sheffield Wednesday).

“Chelsea at home and Manchester City away before Neil Warnock comes back to the stadium with Cardiff in the third game – it’s brilliant, but tough, so we have to be realistic.

“Having said that, we saw what happened against Chelsea and Man City at the end of last season – we took two points off them away from home – so if we can get some points of two of the top six in the opening games of next season, what a lift that would give us.”

He added: “People always ask whether it’s better to have big games at the start or some lesser opposition and my answer is always that it works out either way – we have to play them all at some stage.

“Whoever you play, it’s always nice to get a win under your belt in the first two or three matches of the season, because it sets you up.

“We did it last year and we will gear up to try and do it again.

“This might be exactly the right time to play these teams, at the beginning of the season, because they will have players coming back from the World Cup and they may not have had the same pre-season as eveyone else.

“Sometimes it can take them two or three games to get going, so hopefully we can hit them hard and make it a good start for us.”

One fixture which stands out for Boothy is Manchester United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

“If you had said to anyone three years ago we’d be playing Manchester United at any time they would have said ‘wow, United are having a terrible run!’, but we’ve beaten them once and now we are going there on Boxing Day,” he said.

“It is a fixture which just shows exactly where we are – in the Premier League and playing the biggest clubs in the world.

“I just love it, and I know everyone else does as well. Visiting Old Trafford on Boxing Day is just going to be wonderful for the fans.”

Those fans, says Boothy, have a key job to do at the John Smith’s as Town look to better last season’s 16th-placed finish.

“The atmosphere at home was incredible – all the visiting players and managers mentioned it – and we have to do that again,” he explained.

“We have to make our stadium a fortress, like we did last season, and I am sure we will.

“The fans have a big part to play. Just ask any of our players. They will tell you how important it is to have 24,000 people right behind you.

“It puts so much pressure on the opposition and gives us such a tremendous lift.”