Huddersfield Town again got tremendous backing from their home fans in a crowd of 23,636 against Crystal Palace.

They were entertained by some enterprising attacking play from David Wagner’s side, whose inability to score again cost them as Wilfried Zaha fired in the winner for Palace.

It left Town with just one point from their three home Premier League outings this season – from the 0-0 draw with Cardiff City – and Town will head to Leicester City on Saturday looking for their first win of the campaign.

Wagner made just one change to the starting line-up against Palace, playing Elias Kachunga for Adama Diakhaby, who went on as a second half sub.

So while Town lost, there was plenty to enjoy for the blue and white faithful at the John Smith’s Stadium.

