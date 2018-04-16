Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner witnessed his Huddersfield Town side move a step closer to his self-proclaimed 'miracle' of Premier League survival with a dramatic late victory over Watford.

An injury-time winner from Tom Ince saw a packed-out John Smith's Stadium sent into raptures on Saturday afternoon – leaving the Terriers seven points clear of the bottom three.

In a contest high on effort and endeavour but low on quality from either team, it was the only effort on goal but the manner and performance mattered little to the majority of Town supporters.

The Terriers now face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their final three games, after hosting Everton on April 28.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Roger, Kirkburton

We are almost safe, another point and results going our way and we can look forward to another season at 'the top table of football.'

Danny, Outlane

Wow! What a finish - that was unbelievable! So precious to get the three points with the winner at the last kick of the game, so typically Town.

John Marsh, Pontefract

Just about deserved the win in a scruffy match. Very good work rate but lack real quality and once again shot shy. Hopefully the win will give Town confidence to play with more spark against Everton.

Roger, Shepley

Not the greatest game ever played nor samba in the sun, but by heck did those lads dig in and get the result they deserved.

Ady, Longwood

Great to see Town stuck at it till the end and get their rewards. Another good performance against Everton and we could be safe. Dean Hoyle and David Wagner can then sit down and plot next season's signings. UTT.

SPH, Almondbury

A miracle has been delivered by David Wagner and his boys. We have beaten Watford and gone a long way to avoiding falling back into the Championship as all the pundits fully expected we would. The game was not brilliant but we did enough and Tom Ince's goal was vital. His transfer fee is now paid with interest.

Mike, Almondbury

Fantastic support from ALL the Stands and great performance from Wagner's boys. Three points nearer to safety now!

Bill, Emley

Town haven't played really well since Bournemouth yet here they are, on the verge of sending down three clubs with, let's be honest, better players.

It will be a tribute to how well the club is run and the supreme effort put in by the players and I believe one more point may well be enough, three definitely.

Dave, Holmfirth

Worked their socks of and kept their shape well. A very important three points but work to do yet. Well done to the supporters as well for sticking with them and showing some patience.

Geoff, Kirkbymoorside

Great result, great atmosphere and whilst i agree with Mr Wagner we aren't there yet what a massive step that was.

James, Sheffield

From zero to hero in just a few minutes. Given the run-in , we were looking the most likely side to be relegated until the "miracle" goal. Now we have a chance, with our destiny still in our own hands.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

Massive win -especially when it seemed most people including me would have settled for the draw. Ince made a big difference when he came on and I'm delighted for him to have got the winner.

Still work to be done but another three points should be enough. We are so close to another miracle!

Gary, Slawit

Good overall performance with the perfect finish; the subs injected some pace when it was needed. Watford got what they deserved....nothing.

Frank, Salendine Nook

A thrilling end to a mediocre match. I had given up hope of getting a shot on target when Mathias Zanka and Laurent Depoitre got the better of the Watford defence to set up Tom Ince from Terence Kongolo's speculative punt into the area.

For most of the second half we had looked impotent, but that touch of skill from Zanka might just have given Town hope of survival. One more win might be enough. I hope it doesn't go to the last game of the season though.

Dave, Gloucester

An absolutely fantastic defensive display. Brilliant atmosphere and great to get the win but we surely need to be aiming for more efforts on target in 90 minutes than we are producing!

Rod, Waterloo

A fantastic all round team performance - great to see Incey on the score sheet after coming in for some criticism in recent weeks......he had the biggest smile in the stadium after that goal went in!!! Well done lads.... one more win should do it?

TJ, Horbury

Not about the performance - it was the result that mattered and that was achieved. Great grit and determination from the boys.

David, Wyke

A massive three points; it wasn't pretty but three points nearer survival with the scenes at the end fantastic.