Huddersfield Town fans were left dismayed at the lacklustre performance of their side in the 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend.

David Wagner's men were second-best throughout with a first-half strike from James Tomkins and a 68th minute penalty from Luka Milivojevic sealing victory for the visiting Eagles.

Having claimed only one point from the last two John Smith's Stadium games against relegation rivals, many supporters are now fearing the worse for the side's long-term Premier League status.

Too many individuals failed to put a performance in with many fans believing the international break has come at the right time to regroup and recharge.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Richard Kirkburton

Very disappointing - Town gave the crowd nothing to cheer about. Great to see Elias Kachunga back and hopefully the international break will help to freshen the team.

David, Wyke

Very poor, Crystal Palace wanted it more than us and we were let down by too many not giving enough. Need a step-up in performance but it will still be a struggle to stay up.

Mark, Lindley

An absolutely appalling performance in which we created nothing. On a day when we needed to turn up we decided to stay in bed- it doesn’t bode well for our chances of survival.

Danny, Outlane

Very disappointed today never looked up for it from the first whistle and some of the players need to look in the mirror. We don't expect miracles but the desire has to be a strength and it wasn't there.

Mick, Moldgreen

A very poor display against one of the poorest teams to come to the John Smith's Stadium.

Robert, Kirkburton

Very poor performance from Town and the best team won. I'm surprised and disappointed with David Wagner's starting line-up; how Scott Malone and Tom Ince start baffles me - and why take Alex Pritchard off? Town have to play better than this or it will be Championship football next season.

Allan, Liversedge

This was an extremely poor performance littered with erratic passing, appalling dead ball delivery and only one side up for the challenge. These are nervous times...

Damian, Birstall

Poor performance with only Florent Hadergjonaj showing any type of Premier League quality. We need better delivery to Steve Mounie and thankfully we have an international break to get people back on it.

Tony, Salendine Nook

Town looked Championship standard today and the way they are performing that’s the where they are heading.

Alison, Thurstonland

A truly woeful performance - too slow in build-up play and losing possession or giving the ball away far too easily and too often.

Still - onwards and upwards – Elias Kachunga and Terence Kongolo to start at Newcastle United and could do worse than go 4-4-2 with Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre up top.

Bill, Emley

A stinker, I’m afraid. Thank God they’ve been rare in the last couple of seasons. It would be typical of them to now win at Newcastle (please!).

JJ, Dishforth

One to forget. Too many having a poor day with passes going astray all over the place. Even the ever dependable Jonathan Hogg had a poor game.

John Marsh, Pontefract

Very poor - Palace got on the front foot from the off and made sure Town couldn't settle. Passing once again far too slow and we need to be more direct at times.

Tim, Jersey

We were not 'below par', our team is simply not good enough for this league. We are trying all we can but if you don’t have the quality you don’t score and win games.

Roger, Kirkburton

On a day we needed a performance to open up a gap in the table we put in a shift like that!

Our left flank was dire – Tom Ince and Scott Malone looked like they had just met for the first time on the team bus. Palace were nothing special, just appeared to want it more than us and make no mistake we are now in a serious relegation battle.

Ros, Newsome

We didn't look interested from the start and did the same things over and over with no success. Why won't David Wagner play Laurent Depoitre who shows aggression and strength up front?

Paul Hey, Skelmanthorpe

Dismal - two massive games, five points dropped at the wrong moments..A lack of creativity and goals could come back to haunt us with tougher games ahead.

TJ, Horbury

Very weak today - we are so slow opposition defenders are back and waiting before we get to the half way line!

Kim, Golcar

I think we were too pedestrian against a Crystal Palace side which had more quality and moved the ball much quicker than we did.

Nigel, Lindley

Same old set up, same old tactics - slowly out to the wing,cross it to one solitary Town player in the box, same old result - no goals and defeat as soon as the opposition score.

Roger, Shepley

With the exception of Alex Pritchard those who cost the most are costing us.

Des, Salendine Nook

Very poor today, no goal threat at all - worrying times ahead.

Stephen, Tenerife

We are looking like favourites to go down with the quality of football we are playing. Great for the current squad to be backed by their manager, but they are not repaying the trust shown in them.

Tony, Liversedge

Too many mistakes and no cutting edge in the last third of the pitch.

SPH, Almondbury

Not a good day at the office - We know it won't be easy but in David Wagner we trust. Town can still pick up the two or three wins at Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and then Watford and Everton at home. We are not safe yet but neither are we relegated.

Steve, Cowcliffe

Lacked class and gave the ball away too easily. Didn't look like scoring and its a big worry.

Phil, Birstall

Unfortunately Town were outplayed by a better Palace team - they pressed from the start and were quicker in every department. It was only a matter of time before they broke the deadlock and once again too many players had an off day.

We're running out of games to pick up at least two wins and a draw in which I think we need to stay up.

Terry, Fenay Bridge

What has happened to the Terrier Spirit?

Ady, Longwood

Too many players below par today to compete at this level; it was too easy for an average Palace team. We can't afford many more performances like that, especially against the lower teams.

Changing the wide players is not the answer when we only have one man in the box.

Geoff, Fixby

Town were awful today - we were under the cosh from the kick-off and we were second best all the way through. What we desperately needed was some of Laurent Depoitre's physicality, aggression and commitment.

Frank, Salendine Nook

Town were second best from the kick-off - Palace were quicker in thought and deed as well as more skillful in virtually every position.

We don't seem capable of changing tactics to suit the circumstances: passing around at the back when two goals down is very frustrating for the fans who want to see some passion and pressing.

One home point from six against relegation rivals means a likely return to the Championship.