Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner spoke to the media today ahead of the Terriers' clash with Arsenal on the final day of the season.

Not only did the boss preview Arsene Wenger's last match in charge against Town, but he also spoke about guaranteeing Premier League survival with a draw against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Wagner went on to lift the lid on some of the celebrations, including how the team eventually got home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Here's everything he had to say to the press.

Have you had chance to reflect on what you've achieved?

"Not really, but we had a day off where I slept a lot!

"It's great, it absolutely is.

"This team and I would like to thank everybody, especially my backroom staff, my players, all the supporters and Dean [Hoyle] and the board as well for all the support and all of the help they gave us over this very exciting period in the Premier League so far.

"It is still unbelievable but it feels good."

Were you happy to see the players letting their hair down and enjoy their achievement?

"Yeah, absolutely.

"If somebody deserved to celebrate more than they may have ever done before then it is this football club.

"They did part of that on Wednesday after the game and I have just received an email that on Sunday after the game there will be a big celebration party from the club for the club staff members, which makes me very happy."

Your going up against Arsene Wenger in his last game at Arsenal - how would you describe his achievements?

"I can't imagine this can happen again, so this can only show that he has done something extraordinary.

"Words don't describe enough the achievement he has done for this football club and football for this country.

"I am so happy we are able to host him in his last Premier League game after 22 years and we are able to host him in these circumstances where we can give him all the honour and all the attention he deserves.

"This is possible after our last result on Wednesday and we as a football club will do it.

"We have the biggest respect for what he has done and we are happy that we play the last game against him and Arsenal."

Will you give him a guard of honour?

"Yeah, this is what we have planned so far.

"The players and the staff will give him a guard of honour and the club has a present for him as well."

How relieved are you to go into this game without needing anything and how proud are you of achieving this without relying on others?

"To be honest, I never thought that this would happen - that we would not need points in the last game of the Premier League season to secure our status.

"This shows how great this season was so far.

"This football team was only in the bottom three once over the whole season and secured their status one day before the last day of the season.

"They were always so great in terms of their togetherness, they made themselves independent from all the negativities that were sometimes around them, from their circumstances which were around them, from the circumstances in which they have to work sometimes.

"This is an unbelievably great achievement for this football club and I am very, very proud and happy I was able to be small part of it."

What happens now? Will you sit down with Dean Hoyle to discuss what is next?

"Yeah, this is the plan.

"This is what we planned six months ago.

"This is what we usually have done in the past and this is what we will do in the future as well."#

Will those discussions be on your future or on transfers for next season?

"Like always we will have to discuss a lot of things - not only transfers but improvements to the facililties.

"This football club is anything but ready, anything than a Premier League football club, but this club is ambitious. This club has space to improve and this club likes to improve.

"Now it's time to discuss the next steps - and there are a lot of steps to go for this football club - and this will be what this discussion is all about."

Are you confident you can take the steps to establish Town as a Premier League club?

"After everything we have done in the past, I think the football club has shown that you should never think you are not able to do the one or other step - you always have to try to do it.

"After what the club has done in the past I am sure that this is possible to take these steps.

"How big and how quick, nobody knows.

"Even if you make everything right and plan everything really goos, anything can happen.

"This is the magic of this football game - that you are not able to influence everything."

Who would be your choice for manager of the year?

"Jurgen Klopp."

Tell us about the celebrations on Wednesday. Did you and the players enjoy yourselves?

"We enjoyed it and celebrated it.

"It was everything in this night which has to be and of course it was an atmosphere of relief and happiness all over the dressing room."

How did you get back to Huddersfield?

"There was a lot of confusion, but I can understand why!

"At the end we organised a flight back like you have to do if you have a midweek game and another game a few days later.

"Then the players asked if it was possible to cancel the flight and go back by bus - I said 'okay, in the next 48 hours you can decide what we do'.

"They decided we would go back by bus after spending some hours in London - the city that never sleeps!

"The bus driver said 'okay, but without me because my permission to drive is not long enough'.

"Then they had the next idea that we would go back by train.

"The first train was at 5.50 in the morning, but I said they could decide so we followed this plan - which was a good one in the end, to be fair!

"They are smart! They are able to deal with difficult circumstances as we said so they are used to it and they have done it brilliantly."

Had you ever thought about what it would be like to clinch safety before it happened?

"Of course we have spoken about it, but now that it is reality it only feels great.

"So many thoughts that you have to have if it isn't the case and if you have to prepare for very, very important games which are ahead of you are gone now.

"Now we are so happy to play at home against Arsenal in Arsene Wenger's last game in the Premier League with the absolute freedom we have.

"Our supporters as well can be in party and celebration mood even before the first whistle - this will be an outstanding and extraordinary atmosphere for sure for them and for all of us as well.

"I can't wait to spend this afternoon with our supporters."

Will it take time for everyone to appreciate just how big this achievement is?

"This will take time for sure, but on the other side you still have to work on the future - this is what we started already a few weeks ago.

"We will need time to reflect on what we have done, but the time for sure will not be enough - like the time last year was not really enough to reflect on what we have done with promotion.

"But you will wake up every single morning with a smile on your face and be happy and proud for what you have done - this will be the case now for the next few weeks for sure."

What are you aiming for with Huddersfield next season?

"I don't want to think about the next season at the minute.

"I only like to think about the past - especially last Wednesday and how great this was - and then maybe about the season so far.

"The only thing I want to look forward to is Sunday's game against Arsenal because I like to take every single second of this special atmosphere which we will have on Sunday."

Will we see changes to the team on Sunday?

"We will take this game as usual even if it is Arsene Wenger's last game.

"We respect the competition we are in so we will not do something we would not have done before we secured our status - it is too serious, isn't it?

"The only thing that we will think about if there are one or other small knocks or whatever is taking zero risks on Sunday.

"This is what we will do and we will see tomorrow after training who looks good, who looks fresh and who looks prepared.

"Then we will make the decision who will be in the squad, who will start and who will come on from the bench.

"At the minute it looks like everyone is healthy and there are no more injuries after the match on Wednesday, but the latest update I will have after tomorrow's training session."

Will the retiring Dean Whitehead be involved?

"We will see. I have to speak to him.

"Aside from whether he will be involved or not, he has had a great career as a player and now he makes the step over to hopefully a comparably great career as a coach or manager.

"I am very happy that the club was able to find a solution with Deano that he stays with us because I think Dean Whitehead is first of all a very, very good character.

"Yes he was a good footballer, but being a good footballer means nothing for your managerial career.

"But he has a lot of skills to become a good coach or manager.

"He would like to go down this route and we will help him in the first six months where he will join my backroom staff - maybe to give him a bit of the knowledge which we have done with Mark Hudson as well.

"Then he will step over and be the coach of the Under 17s at this football club.

"It is so important that players who were part of creating this Terrier spirit, this identity, the DNA of this football club in the last two and a half years, now transport this idea - and the real idea from the inside, not just from watching it, knowing what to do and knowing how hard it is to implement as a group - to use their knowledge and try to give it to our academy players.

"This is something very, very special and I like to try the idea with this football club."

Is this the biggest achievement in the club's history?

"I have not been here long enough to decide whether it is the biggest achievement in the club's history.

"For sure it is the biggest achievement since I am in charge and for sure one of the biggest achievements in at leasst 45/45 years.

"To stay up in the Premier league this season is huge for this football club and it is something you are unable to describe.

"And we should not forget a lot of people worked so hard to get this done and this is wehy it is for sure the biggest achievement I have been part of as a manager."

How much does it mean to keep Town in the top flight?

"If you have the feeling that you are part of a group which over-performed and over-achieved, which has shown all the pundits and experts are wrong and has done it for two seasons in a row in a way where you can't say it wasn't on purpose or was fluke - this is only great.

"If you see a few things which you planned in your head come together and you are able to pull with all the help of every single person at this football club, pulling it in the right direction and you are able to be part of it, it is great."

How proud are you of the players for their last two performances?

"To be honest, I think this is exactly how it should be for this group.

"In a week where everybody writes you off they have done it.

"They have done it in an unbelievable way and exactly the way they are all about: with spirit, with fight, with togetherness and with the desire and the passion you have to have - and with a little bit of luck as well.

"But if a group of players deserved this little bit of luck, then it is my players."

How important were the fans in the last two matches?

"Our support home and away over the whole season was on another level and was outstanding.

"I have said this so often and I have no problems saying it once more again - they were outstanding.

"They really helped the players.

Win, lose or draw they backed them and this was another key which was very important to have the success which we had in the past and to play this season how we have done."

Are you looking forward to the Pedal for Pounds cyclists to return?

"Hopefully the result on Wednesday was natural doping for them and they can come back quicker."

Have you learnt anything from Wenger's management?

"Before I was here in England, Arsene was always someone you followed and heard what he had done, but now that I am here it is even bigger than what I heard in Europe.

"He has done something more or less not repeatable or comparable - it is outstanding and I have massive respect for what he has done as a manager so far and I am happy to play the last game of his 22-year career at Arsenal."

Can you assure fans you will be staying on at the end of the season?

"I like everything we have done here so far and I am under contract.

"He has some very, very good ideas, and I think it's important I chair my ideas as well.

"I completely get why everybody asks this question, for you it might be exciting but for us it's business as usual.

"We will sit at the end of the season, reflect on what we have done and think about what you can do in the future together and find solutions."

What has Whitehead contributed to the squad this season despite not getting much playing time?

"Even if he played less than he had when I first joined the club, he is a top, top, top professional.

"He is a player who always gives 100 per cent when he comes on the grass - not less.

"This is something the whole group was able to see at this age and not as a regular starter, you have to have a part to play in a group like our group.

"He was and is the best example that this is the way it has to be to be successful as a group.

"He is still - for another three days - part of the group in this dressing room and later on he will be a part of the group in this office."

Was it harsh to pick one player as the player of the season given the team effort throughout the campaign?

"That this was an unbelievable team performance there is no doubt, but that Schindy was the standout player, for me, there was no doubt about as well.

"The praise and awards he got were fully deserved.

"Then when you know he is not only a very good player, but a good character as well - I am very,very happy for him."

One last word on the Town fans?

"I like them is an understatement. I love them."

How much better will you be next season with another year of experience under your belt?

"A big part of the quality of a manager is experience and I am more experienced than I was before - not only in terms of Premier League experience, but life experience as well, managerial experience as well and how to manage positive and negative situations as well.

"For sure I will improve and I have to improve.

"I am anything but ready and it helps me to be better in the future - the experience we had in the last season."