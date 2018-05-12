Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Huddersfield Town's recent "exceptional" results after the Terriers confirmed a second season in the Premier League with a draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Frenchman - who will sign off from his 22-year managerial career with the Gunners this weekend - travels to the John Smith's Stadium with his side for the first time on Sunday, hoping to end his tenure as it started - with a win.

But Wenger knows the Terriers will be up for the fight at the weekend, despite being in party mood after defying the odds to stay in the top flight for the 2018/19 campaign.

He told Football.London : "Especially in the first year, they [promoted teams] are ready for a fight.

"They know from the first game of the season they will have to fight to stay in the league and that creates a bond and a desire and readiness to fight until the last second.

"You talk about Huddersfield, they had to go to City, to Chelsea, then play Arsenal - at the moment they haven’t lost one of the games.

"That is absolutely exceptional.

"You would think, my friends that will be zero points in the first two games, and they made two points."

On Championship teams in general staying in the top tier, Wenger added: "The Premier League buys all the international players, and the academies have produced some very good players.

"They go down to the Championship but they are prepared when they come up.

"I must say the financial power of the Championship has improved as well, so they can buy, even in the Championship, foreign players who have quality.

"A few years ago, the Championship players were not prepared physically. But that has gone.

"In the lower leagues they produce the same intensity physically as the Premier League, and sometimes more, so the physical difference has gone completely.

"They all have good managers now as well, they are educated and prepared, and that's why they survive."