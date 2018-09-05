Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Australia manager Graham Arnold is keen to get Aaron Mooy playing higher up the pitch when on international duty with the Socceroos.

Arnold took over from Bert van Marwijk after Australia's 2018 World Cup campaign, with his predecessor utilising the Huddersfield Town star in a deep-lying play-maker role during the tournament.

But the new boss is keen to push Mooy into a more advanced position for the Socceroos, allowing him to express his creativity in the final third and carve out chances for the Aussies.

Ahead of Australia's Turkey training camp over the international break, Arnold told Fox Sports News : "There’s two ways to use him — one is at (No. 6) that Bert did, to start the play.

"And the other way is to put him in the final third where we can use his strengths and his creativity, but also his goal scoring ability.

"Aaron is a fantastic player and to get him in the final third would be great."

The Socceroos do not have any scheduled matches over this international break, but do face South Korea in November in their first competitive outing since losing to Peru in their final group match of the World Cup.

It will likely be then when we see how Arnold plans on deploying Mooy higher up the field.