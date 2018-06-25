Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town men Aaron Mooy , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl are set for a 2018 World Cup showdown tomorrow.

Either Australia or Denmark will advance to the knockout phase of the tournament on Tuesday afternoon, with the other nation being sent home.

Denmark hold the upper hand in Group C having claimed an opening-day win over Peru while the Socceroos were downed by group favourites France in their first outing.

The two sides drew against one another in their second match as France won, meaning the French will go through to the Round of 16 alongside either Mooy's Australia or Zanka and Lossl's Danes.

The Socceroos need to beat Peru in their final match to have any hope of qualification, but also need Denmark to lose and for there to be a two-goal swing in their favour.

Should Australia beat the South American side 1-0 and Denmark lose 2-1 to France, the goal difference, goals scored and goals conceded would be identical between both sides.

That means the teams would therefore be separated by fair play record, but should both have the same number of bookings and red cards, lots will be drawn to determine which nation advances.

Should either side finish second in their group they will face the winners of Group D in the Round of 16, while the winners of Group C will face the runners up of Group D.

Croatia currently lead Group D and are likely to claim top spot, while Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina are all battling it out for second spot - the African side being two points ahead of the rest with one match to go.

Australia kick off against Peru at 3pm tomorrow on ITV4, while Denmark take on France at the same time on ITV1.