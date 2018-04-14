The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC's Match of the Day pundits praised Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Laurent Depoitre and Tom Ince for the role they played in Huddersfield Town's crucial win over Watford FC.

Ince netted a last-gasp winner for the Terriers on Saturday, with teammates Zanka and Depoitre playing a crucial part in the decisive goal.

On the strike, pundit Wright said: "Watford came with five away games with no goals, not won [away] since November.

"When you consider that Huddersfield have got Everton, then they've got [Manchester] City, Chelsea and Arsenal - it's a game they had to win.

"In the end Andre Gray has got to do better - can he hold it and bring it out to the left, but then you've got Depoitre and Ince - the two substitutes.

"Depoitre's physicality was , but then Zanka [Mathias Jorgensen] - the defender - turns it back into the danger area and there's Ince.

"He had one earlier on which got blocked, but this time he finished it.

"Look at Zanka's awareness to put it back into the danger area and it's a fantastic goal.

"Like I said, for me it was a game they had to win."

The win takes Town seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, with David Wagner's men now sat 14th in the top-tier table.

And Alan Shearer believes it would be a "magnificent" achievement should Town earn a second season in the top flight.

The Premier League's all-time leading scorer said: "It would be magnificent.

"I think they get a sense of that when the final whistle went - you could hear it in the ground - they almost think that's the game that will keep us up."