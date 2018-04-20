Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having kicked Watford in the teeth, Huddersfield Town are now looking for a big favour from the Hornets.

David Wagner’s side, of course, are sitting out this weekend because of Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final engagement against Southampton on Sunday.

But tomorrow, Town – who defeated Watford with a last-gasp strike from Tom Ince to earn a vital three points in their battle for Premier League survival – will be praying the Vicarage Road side can win when they entertain Crystal Palace.

Palace are just a point behind Town and, because of their superior goal difference, anything other than a defeat for Roy Hodgson’s side will mean Town drop a place in the standings.

Bookmakers are struggling to make up their minds on the match, with Watford rated 7/4 for the win and Palace 8/5. The draw, which would take Palace above Town (and possibly West Ham United) is 23/10.

The attention of the PPG Canalside squad, the boss and the fans will then turn to Sunday’s action and matches for two more of Town’s rivals in the relegation dogfight.

Stoke City, who are second from bottom and seven points behind Town, are at home to seventh-placed Burnley and looking to keep their hopes alive with only a second win in 12 matches.

Stoke are rated a 13/10 shot for victory, with Burnley at 23/10 and 11.5 for the draw.

Another Sunday fixture Town’s faithful will be monitoring is that between champions Manchester City and Swansea City at the Etihad.

City are 8/1-on favourites, but Swansea have every incentive, being immediately above the drop zone and just two points behind Town.

Swansea are given a 20/1 chance of winning the game by bookies, and it’s rated 7/1 as a draw.

Once Swansea have played, they will be level with Town on 34 games played - so the John Smith’s Stadium choir will be cheering on the Manchester Giants.

Everton, who are Town’s next opponents at the John Smith’s on April 28, are in Monday-night action against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.