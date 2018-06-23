Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Belgium are on the brink of qualifying from Group G of the 2018 World Cup after beating Tunisia.

In the first Group G match of the weekend, the Belgians beat Tunisia 5-2 to move to within touching distance of the knockout stages.

Premier League stars Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard made the difference on the day for the Red Devils, with the Manchester United striker and Chelsea winger bagging a brace in Moscow.

Dylan Bronn had made it 2-1 for the highest-ranked African side after an early Belgium double, but the European side's quality shone through and they netted three more times to confirm the victory.

Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi rounded off the scoring for the Blues before Wahbi Khazri buried a second consolation goal for the Tunisians.

The pressure will now be on England as Gareth Southgate’s men look to close the gap on Belgium.

England realistically need to take at least a point against Panama tomorrow to be in with a chance of topping their group - a position Belgium currently hold by three points.

The Three Lions take on Roberto Martinez’s side on Thursday, but a loss to Los Canaleros tomorrow would cast England’s tournament into doubt as Harry Kane and co. would then likely have to take points in their final fixture.

With Belgium's goal difference of +7, it is likely England will need two wins from their final two to top the group unless the Three Lions hit Panama for five tomorrow.

Belgium have not qualified quite yet, but an England win on Sunday would book both nations a spot in the Round of 16 and set up a top-of-the-group showdown in Kaliningrad on Thursday evening.