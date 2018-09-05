The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer has made the joint most saves in a single match across Europe's top five leagues this season.

The Town stopper, who signed from Leicester City on a free transfer over the summer, made nine saves in the Terriers 6-1 defeat to champions Manchester City , a number no gloveman from across the continent has bettered this term.

Pep Guardiola's side racked up 32 shots over the course of the 90 minutes, with 14 of those on target.

Five of those efforts hit the back of the Town net, while one cannoned off Terence Kongolo before nestling over the line.

Only two keepers have managed to equal the Town keeper's record this season, with OGC Nice's Walter Benitez and West Ham United 's Lukasz Fabianski both making nine saves against Olympique Lyonnais and Arsenal respectively.

Hamer currently sits 12th in the Premier League for most saves this season, despite being substituted in the 13th minute against Cardiff City due to injury and being ruled out of the Everton clash.

Fabianski is currently at the top of the save leaderboard alongside Burnely keeper Joe Hart, both of whom have 21 stops to their names.