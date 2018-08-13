Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer believes the Terriers' support will be vital at the John Smith's Stadium this season.

The stopper was part of the side which lost the opening-day clash with Chelsea 3-0 on Saturday, but he was still blown away by the impressive support in West Yorkshire.

Around 22,000 Town fans were present for the season opener against the 2016/17 Premier League champions and Hamer praised them for their vocal support throughout the match.

Hamer told HTTV: "That [the Terrier spirit] is vitally important.

"They've got it in abundance in the changing room - I've noticed that since I've come here.

"I am just hoping we can just show that in the next games.

"Let's not let this take the wind out of our sails at all.

"This game was the first game of the season. Obviously we wanted to start with points and a positive result, but it wasn't to be.

"We've got another big game next week.

"One thing I will say is that I thought the fans were fantastic.

"Even when we went 3-0 down they were still loud and getting behind us and that's something you don't see very often.

"That's brilliant from them and I hope they keep doing that for us in the home games because that's going to be vitally important for us as well."

He added: "They've just got to keep getting behind us.

"Sometimes the results won't go our way when the big teams come here, but we've just got to do what we do and get them behind us and anything can happen."

On the match itself, Town's first signing of the summer added: "Until the first goal I thought we handled them quite well to be honest.

"I thought we were organised and looked quite solid, but then they broke down the left and got a cross into the box.

"He [N'Golo Kante] has hit one into the ground and unfortunately it's taken a deflection, which you can't help sometimes.

"You try to make a block and it goes into the opposite corner, which is a tough one to take at the time because I thought we were well in the game.

"After that we've had a great chance which hit the post, and if that goes in you don't know what is going to happen.

"It was unfortunate, but they were clinical and we weren't as much.

"You get punished for that in the Premier League because it's a tough league and when those chances come you have to take them.

"They certainly did that today and unfortunately we've picked up a defeat.

"We've got a big game again on Sunday so hopefully they come thick and fast and we can go out there again and try to put things right."