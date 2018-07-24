The video will start in 8 Cancel

Felipe Anderson is the stand out Fantasy Football pick from all the new Premier League signings, but two Huddersfield Town players also make the cut.

The new West Ham United midfielder grabbed eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Lazio last season in just 1,760 minutes of football.

Those goals and assists would have earned him 70 points on the Premier League’s official fantasy football game.

It works out at one goal or assist point for every 25.1 minutes that Anderson played.

No other new Premier League signing would have picked up goal and assist points at a quicker rate based on last year’s stats, which the Examiner have taken from transfermarkt.co.uk .

Wolverhampton Wanderers ’ new forward, Raúl Jiménez, has the next best ratio.

Jiménez scored eight and assisted seven for his club last season.

Those goals and assists would have been worth 53 points, or one for every 27.4 minutes that he played.

Southampton ’s Mohamed Elyounoussi scored 13 and assisted 17 for Basel last season.

Those goals and assists would have been worth 116 points on the game - more than any other new player would have picked up - and come at a rate of one every 30 minutes played.

New Town signings Adama Diakhaby and Ramadan Sobhi picked up goal or assist points every 59.5 and 69.3 minutes respectively.

Players who have been signed on a permanent basis this summer following a loan spell last season have not been included in these results.

Top 20 players

Player: Minutes per goal/assist point

Felipe Anderson: 25.1

Raúl Jiménez: 27.4

Mohamed Elyounoussi: 30

Andriy Yarmolenko: 32.1

Percy Tau: 32.5

Riyad Mahrez: 32.7

James Maddison: 38.1

Bobby Reid: 40.4

David Brooks: 41.5

Naby Keita: 45.1

Florin Andone: 49.5

Xherdan Shaqiri: 50.5

Stuart Armstrong: 53.7

Josh Murphy: 54.5

Diogo Dalot: 56.4

Adama Diakhaby: 59.5

Ramadan Sobhi: 69.3

Ken Sema: 71.4

Fabinho: 74.5

Fred: 79.4