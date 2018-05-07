Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was suppose to be Manchester City's crowning glory as Pep Guardiola's side received the Premier League trophy in front of their fans at the Etihad.

Yet it was Huddersfield Town who came away as the stars of the show with a gutsy performance that earned them a valuable point in their top-flight survival bid.

Played out in glorious Bank Holiday sunshine, the Terriers produced a resolute rearguard display to ensure City did not have it all their own way while also causing some problems of their own at the other end of the field.

Such was the impressive nature of the performance many Town fans hailed it as the best of the season after the game.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the Etihad Stadium.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

A monumental performance from Huddersfield Town – they fully deserved the point and could have snatched it at the end.

Superb defensively and the best midfield display for some time - let's keep this up for the remaining two games and we should get the point(s) we need.

Kim, Golcar

Good to see Aaron Mooy back to his best and great to see Town pushing higher up the pitch for at least 20 minutes of the game!

Dave, Gloucester

A superb performance by all involved; it begs the question ''why has this set-up not been used before?''.

We looked solid all round AND created good chances with shots on target!!

Good to see Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe back while Florent Hadergjonaj is well worth his midfield position.

Andrew, Beaumont Park

The fighting spirit was back with every single player putting a shift in on Sunday and could even have nicked it at the end.

Graham, Canterbury

I was truly amazed at Town's showing - their performance was easily the best this season, playing like a proper Premier League team. I was so proud of them!

Stephen, Tenerife

What a shame we could not put away one of our chances we created but even so, it was the best team performance this season.

I think one more point and we will be safe, but I expect we could do the impossible and win our two remaining games. So proud!

Linda, Fartown

I’m not a supporter of football but wow what a performance! So proud of the Terriers, an amazing game.

Mark, Newsome

Absolutely fantastic!

Alan, Mirfield

Absolutely phenomenal - this performance epitomises true Terrier Spirit - well done everyone!

David, Singapore

An outstanding resolute defensive performance, with more shots on target than Manchester City as well!

Jim, Holmbridge

A cracking performance – David Wagner's plan to stifle City worked to perfection and we made some great counter-attacks. It was perhaps a case of backs to the wall at times, but a superb point.

Andrew, Almondbury

The best visiting team performance at the Etihad this season - superb organisation and game plan as well as creating chances to win the game.

Peter, Lindley

Outstanding performance from each and every man, they fought for the cause until the very end.

We perhaps had a little luck with bodies in the way and some class saves and clearances as well as City's unusual lack of accuracy but that aside we also had chances of our own and could have almost nicked it in injury time! Well done Town, let's keep the dream going!

Mark, Lindley

What a magnificent result today, every single player did their bit to keep us in the Premier League and one more point should be enough now. Hopefully we can get it on Wednesday!

Tony, Salendine Nook

What a fabulous performance! David Wagner gave a master class on how to defend against a world class team. Barring any major surprises Town are now looking forward to Premier League football next season.

Andy, Harrow

Backs to the wall stuff, fighting so hard to ensure survival. This is Huddersfield Town.

There aren’t enough words in the dictionary to describe how fantastic Christopher Schindler, Mathias Zanka and Terence Kongolo were. Then add Chris Lowe, Tommy Smith, Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard.

I could go on but we are Terriers and we fight!

Ady, Longwood

With the two extra full-backs playing wide we looked much more solid, it also gave Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard time and space to play while the shape also allowed us to create some decent chances too.

Danny, Outlane

Top top performance from the team and the management against the Champions - totally unexpected and everyone on the pitch gave their all. Come on Town, keep it going!

David, Wyke

Best point of the season, every Terrier Man of the Match - superb performance.

Greg, Worcester

Best performance this season and at the right time . Everyone shone today and showed real Terrier Spirit.

Ian, Basingstoke

Showed fight, pride and skill against the Champions – David Wagner was brilliant with his tactics and it was a gutsy performance.

Roger, Kirkburton

WOW, no other way of describing this true Terrier grit performance. Maybe, just maybe, the miracle is on!