Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are entering their final seven games of the season with all still to play for in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation.

The Terriers sit 15th in the table, having amassed 31 points from the same amount of games and are currently three points ahead of third-bottom Southampton.

Whatever happens between now and the final kick of the season against Arsenal at the John Smith's Stadium on May 13th it has been an incredible effort from every one of David Wagner's squad.

But who have been the star performer for the Terriers so far? And who has flattered to deceive?

After every game the Examiner provides fans with the opportunity to rate each player's performance using an interactive rating gadget.

And so far Christopher Schindler is Town's Player of the Season with an average rating of 7.3 out of 10, from 32 league and cup appearances.

Second is new boy Terence Kongolo with a 7.1 score from his 10 appearances, impressive considering the Dutchman only joined the club on-loan in January.

And in third position is Jonas Lossl (6.8) with midfield duo Danny Williams and Jonathan Hogg rounding out the top five with a score of 6.7 each.

At the other end, Dean Whitehead is bottom with a score of 5.2, followed by Michael Hefele (5.5) and the now-departed Joe Lolley (5.6).

However, with all three having a bit-part this campaign with most appearances fleeting and/or from the bench, it is difficult for these scores to really be considered.

Therefore, the next lowest rated players who can be considered starting XI mainstays are Scott Malone (a score of 5.7 from 24 appearances) and Rajiv van La Parra (5.8 from 33 appearances).

Thank you to all supporters who use the online ratings widget and please continue to do so throughout the season.