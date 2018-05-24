The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's been a phenomenal first Premier League season for Huddersfield Town – defying all the odds to claim another top-flight campaign next term.

Supporters have endured a multitude of emotions throughout, from incredible highs against the likes of Manchester United to the lows of defeats against Swansea City and Everton.

Throughout it all the Examiner have been providing fans with the opportunity to rate each player's performance after each match using an interactive rating gadget.

And there are no surprises for guessing who tops the charts – Town's very own Player of the Season Christopher Schindler with an average rating of 7.3 out of 10, from 38 league and cup appearances.

Second is loanee Terence Kongolo with a 7.2 score from his 17 appearances - impressive considering the Dutchman only joined the club on-loan in January.

And in third position is Alex Pritchard (6.9) with goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and midfielder Jonathan Hogg rounding out the top five with a score of 6.8 each.

At the other end, Dean Whitehead is bottom with a score of 5.4, followed by Michael Hefele (5.6) and the now-departed Martin Cranie and Joe Lolley (5.6).

However, with all four having a bit-part this campaign with most appearances fleeting and/or from the bench, it is difficult for these scores to really be considered.

Therefore, the next lowest rated players who can be considered starting XI mainstays are Scott Malone (a score of 5.7 from 27 appearances) and Rajiv van La Parra (5.7 from 37 appearances).

Thank you to all supporters who use the online ratings widget and please continue to do so throughout next season.