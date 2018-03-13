Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Huddersfield Town's Saturday stalemate with Swansea City was ultimately two points dropped rather than a point gained with the visitors playing 80 minutes with 10 men at the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner’s side enjoyed 81 per cent of possession and hit the woodwork three times, but were unable to breach the visitors’ defences and now remain just four points above the relegation zone.

The Terriers remain unaltered at 9/4 with BetVictor for the drop, but results elsewhere proved favourable with both West Ham United and Southampton dragged back into the relegation picture after their weekend defeats to Burnley and Newcastle United respectively.

Premier League relegation prices from BetVictor

West Bromwich Albion 1/50

Stoke City 8/11

Crystal Palace 2/1

Southampton 2/1

West Ham United 2/1

Huddersfield Town 9/4

Swansea City 7/2

Rafa Benitez’s side have been eased to 10/1 for the drop and seem safe but, West Brom aside, it leaves six teams fighting to avoid the remaining two places amongst the bottom three.

If the bookmakers are to be believed then Stoke will be joined in the Championship by one of either Town, Southampton, West Ham or Palace.

The latter head to West Yorkshire next weekend in a huge game towards both the Eagles’ and the Terriers’ respective survival claims; the visitors marginal 7/4 favourites, Town 15/8 and the draw 9/4 with BetVictor.

Would Town fans settle for a point? Given the two dropped last week, Wagner’s side need not one, but three points on Saturday before next weekend’s trip to Brighton.

Be Lucky