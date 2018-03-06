The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's winning run came to a crashing halt at the weekend, with the Terriers losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Town boss David Wagner will be pleased to get that out of the way before three massive six-pointers at the foot of the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, back-to-back wins over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion have moved the Terriers up to 15th in the Premier League table, with a three-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Despite last weekend’s defeat at Spurs, BetVictor remain adamant the Terriers will gain enough points to survive; leaving them unchanged at 2/1 for the drop.

Premier League relegation prices from BetVictor

West Brom 1/16

Stoke City 8/13

Crystal Palace 2/1

Huddersfield Town 2/1

Swansea 5/2

Southampton 3/1

Newcastle 7/2

West Ham 4/1

16/1 Bar

A late goal from Watford’s Troy Deeney extended West Brom’s losing run to five straight games, and they look destined to exit the top-flight at the end of the season.

The Baggies are now 1/16 for the drop and 8/13 to go down sat bottom of the table.

Wins for Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion elsewhere saw both ease for the drop, with the Seagulls eased to 16/1 to last a solitary season in the Premier League after Albion’s excellent 2-1 defeat of Arsenal at The Amex.

As the prices suggest, West Brom are down, and BetVictor sees up to seven more sides still in the midst of the relegation scrap.

Huddersfield face three sides in the bottom-half of the table during March, with first Swansea then Palace visiting West Yorkshire in back-to-back weekends.

Town are favourites for both fixtures; 7/5 with BetVictor to beat Swansea on Saturday and 13/8 to claim victory over Palace the weekend after.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com

Be Lucky