Huddersfield Town have been made favourites to beat Watford FC when the Hornets visit the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

You can count on one hand the number of times BetVictor have made the Terriers favourites to claim all three points in the Premier League during 2018, but they are at 17/10 to claim on win on Saturday - the visitors at 2/1 and the draw priced at 11/5.

Complacency appears to have crept into an inconsistent Watford side that looked to have secured their top-flight status for next season with 1-0 defeats of first Everton and then West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road earlier in the campaign.

They have struggled thereafter however, conceding 12 goals in their last 4 league games in a winless run that can hopefully be extended in West Yorkshire.

Watford’s defensive woes will be music to the ears of Terriers boss David Wagner, whose side continues to struggle for a cutting edge in the final third.

Town failed to punish first Swansea City and then Brighton and Hove Albion this calendar year after both sides were reduced to 10 men in disappointing draws, but I expect the Terriers to come out fighting on Saturday and think they are tremendous value at BetVictor’s 7/2 in the double-result market.

It will be fascinating to see what changes, if any, are made from the starting XI that gained a valuable point at the Amex Stadium, with a few players - such as Tom Ince - unable to assert themselves on the clash.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see either Philip Billing or Colin Quaner given a start and, if so, the latter would be overpriced at 4/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock on Saturday.

Steve Mounie is one away from double figures for Town this season and is the 9/2 favourite to open the scoring and 11/8 with BetVictor to score his 10th goal for the Terriers in his maiden season in English football.

I expect him to cause the Hornets plenty of problems in the final third and hope to see him shine in a Town victory.

Huddersfield are 7/1 with BetVictor to beat Watford 1-0, and offer punters even further value at 10/1 and 12/1 to beat the Hornets by 2-1 and 2-0 scorelines on Saturday.

Town are currently 8/13 with BetVictor to be playing Premier League football next season, but I expect those odds to be slashed once the Terriers claim all three points against Watford (he says in hope rather than expectation) at the weekend!

Be Lucky