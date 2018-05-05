Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Huddersfield Town are at a huge 25/1 to beat champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as David Wagner’s side bid to carry out Mission Impossible across the Pennines.

City came from behind to win the reverse fixture 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium live in front of the Sky cameras in November and Town will need a similar rear-guard performance to fend off a City side that have netted 102 league goals and counting in just 35 Premier League games already this season.

City are 1/18 favourites with BetVictor to claim yet another three points on Sunday – no side have been shorter in the Premier League all season.

Town are 12/1 to leave the Etihad with a share of the spoils, with just three league games remaining and David Wagner’s side the 6/4 fourth-favourites for the drop.

Town remain odds-on to survive longer than a solitary season in the top-flight - 1/2 with BetVictor - but will need results elsewhere to go in their favour in order to stay above Stoke City and Southampton at the foot of the table.

The latter were eased to 10/11 after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat of Bournemouth and can leapfrog above both Swansea City and Town with a win at Everton on Saturday.

The Saints likewise head to the Etihad before the end of the season - on the final day - and, like Town, will need complacency to enter the Citizens’ ranks in order to gain any points whatsoever at the champions’ expense.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 4/6 with BetVictor to beat Town by three or more goals on Sunday and 11/2 to win by the 3-0 correct score.

Town haven’t beat City on their turf since a solitary strike from Terriers’ striker Chris Beech saw the Terriers’ win 1-0 back in 1999 and BetVictor are offering 100/1 for Town to win by the same scoreline at the weekend.

Only once have City failed to score on home soil this season, playing out a goalless draw with Wolves in the League Cup, and Town are much more likely to win having conceded at the other end.

Compared to the 100/1 for the Terriers to win 1-0, BetVictor are 66/1 for Town to win and both teams to score, which would inspire manic scenes from the visiting fans in Manchester.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com

Be Lucky