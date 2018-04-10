Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

History repeated itself at the weekend as Huddersfield Town were unable to net a late winner against a side struggling with 10 men, with the Terriers having to settle for a point away at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Steve Mounie equalised for Town after a Jonas Lossl clanger with a neat finish and, given David Wagner’s side would have likely have settled for a point on the south coast, Terriers fans have to be happy with their position heading into the final five games of the season.

BetVictor have eased Town out to 5/4 for the drop, with both Stoke City and Southampton losing at the weekend to cement their position alongside West Bromwich Albion in the bottom three of the table.

The Saints threw away a lead to lose 3-2 at Arsenal and are now odds-on for the drop for the first time all season.

Premier League relegation prices from BetVictor

West Brom 1/500

Stoke 1/6

Southampton 10/11

Huddersfield Town 5/4

Swansea 6/1

Crystal Palace 8/1

20/1 Brighton

Stoke are likewise odds-against to be playing Premier League football next season; now 9/2 to avoid the drop after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Spurs at the bet365 Stadium.

Much like Homer Simpson’s praise in the early 90’s, ‘default’ could prove the sweetest word in the English language with Town staying up due to the inferiority of others.

Results continue to go in Town’s favour elsewhere, with the bottom three all winless in at least their last five games - and both Swansea City and Crystal Palace failing to claim all three points at the weekend.

Swansea are now 6/1 to be relegated, whilst Crystal Palace are out to 8/1 with just five games of the season remaining.

Fortunately for Town, they have two very winnable games on home soil - including next week’s visit of Watford - and BetVictor make the Terriers the favourites to claim all three points; Huddersfield 17/10, the Hornets 2/1 and the draw 9/4.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com

Be Lucky