Huddersfield Town’s trip to West Bromwich Albion this weekend has been labelled as a relegation six-pointer for almost a fortnight but, the Terriers head to the West Midlands brimming with confidence after the 4-1 win over Bournemouth in their last league clash.

Town will be fancied by many to cause an upset at The Hawthorns as David Wagner’s side were far from disgraced in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the cup - with Jose Mourinho’s side BetVictor’s new 7/2 favourites to be lifting silverware aloft at Wembley in May - and I am quietly confident about them leaving with at least a point against Alan Pardew’s side.

Punters agree, with Huddersfield backed into 15/4 from 9/2 to secure back-to-back league wins on Saturday, the hosts 20/21 favourites and the draw 23/10.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

West Brom 1/3

Stoke 8/11

Huddersfield 10/11

Swansea 9/4

Brighton 11/4

Newcastle 3/1

Crystal Palace 10/3

Southampton 9/2

10/1 Bar

BetVictor make Huddersfield a 10/11 chance to avoid defeat at West Brom and, with Daniel Sturridge missing through injury and several first-team players still under a cloud from last week’s trip to Barcelona, the Baggies must be opposed at a shade of odds-on.

It will be fascinating to see whether or not Gareth Barry and Jonny Evans remain in the starting XI after getting the nod from Pardew despite both senior players admitting to leading the shenanigans in Catalonia.

Should both miss the must-win game then it would demand more of Albion pair of Jay Rodriguez and James McClean; 5/1 and 10s respectively with BetVictor to open the scoring.

Town meanwhile, are likely to look to star striker Steve Mounie to once again lead the line up front.

Mounie was fantastic in Town’s 4-1 defeat of the Cherries in West Yorkshire and will be more than a handful if he turns up in a similar mood.

The Benin international was cut to 8/11 with BetVictor to be the Terriers’ leading PL goalscorer after that brace and is surely too big at 7/1 to break the deadlock at The Hawthorns and 5/2 to net anytime during the 90.

Huddersfield won the reverse fixture by the solitary goal at the John Smith's and I expect goals to be likewise hard to come by in the West Midlands.

BetVictor make Town a 6/1 chance to win the game to nil, whilst a repeat scoreline is 9/1 for the Terriers to win by the solitary goal.

I can see both sides cancelling each other out and the draw looks the most likely winner at 23/10, and punters can back a stalemate at 6/1.

The Under 2.5 Goals bet looks banker material at 8/15, whilst BetVictor are 13/8 that the game produces either one or no goals.

Be Lucky