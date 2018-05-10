The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes maintaining Huddersfield Town's place in the Premier League is a bigger achievement than last season's SkyBet Championship promotion.

The German head coach defied the odds last campaign to secure the club's first taste of top-flight football in 45 years with a Wembley Play-Off final victory over Reading.

But after producing another miracle by avoiding relegation after securing the point they needed away to Chelsea last night, the boss believes it betters last May accomplishment.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“This achievement for our football club is just incredible," David Wagner said.

"We've done it on our own, we didn't rely on anybody. This week with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, this is just unbelievable. I'm so proud.

"This is an over-achievement - for me personally it's a bigger achievement than the promotion last season.

"Last season we were predicted as a team who would get relegated (from the SkyBet Championship) and we got promoted.

"This season we were predicted as the team to get relegated by miles and I understand it.

And reflecting on Town's heroic battling performances over the last nine months, the German knows exactly the key to the Terriers' success.

“If you have the passion, desire and spirit you can compete sometimes with top, top quality,” said Wagner.

“We had lady luck, no doubt about it, but it's an unbelievable achievement for this football club.

"When we started this season we were everything but a Premier League club.

“We work under circumstances which are not even Championship circumstances.

“But part of our DNA, the Huddersfield Town DNA, is to try and how big you are doesn’t count.

“It’s just about trying everything. We are humble; We are ambitious; We search for a chance in every game.

“We've always said 'come on and let's have a go'. That's what we've done.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And despite being continually written off by pundits as relegation fodder throughout the season, Huddersfield Town were only in the bottom three once throughout the entire campaign.

"I will not criticise one of them (who said we had no chance of staying up) because they were right,” added Wagner.

"We wanted to show everybody that they are not right and we are used to this role.

"I never doubted our mental strength though - we have so many experiences, the play-off semi-final, the final, some very big dips in the season which we expected - five defeats in a row.

“We were always able to come back and in the big moments we were usually there.

“To be totally honest, I thought the whole time we looked very consistent and always collected points consistently.”