Huddersfield Town claimed victory over Birmingham City last night in the FA Cup fourth round replay to book their spot in the next stage of the comeptition.

Goals from Steve Mounie, Rajiv Van La Parra and Tom Ince in extra time settled the tie in favour of the Terriers after Marc Roberts' own goal had cancelled out Che Adams' opener.

The win was Town's first in six matches in all competitions, and confirmed a fifth round clash against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium next weekend.

There were 13,175 fans at St Andrew's Stadium yesterday, with 558 Huddersfield Town fans present to watch their side claim an important victory over the Championship side.

