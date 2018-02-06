Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill is adamant his side will "have a crack" at Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fourth round replay tonight.

The Blues took a commendable 1-1 draw from the tie at the John Smith's Stadium in January, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's equaliser earning Birmingham a home replay against the Premier League side.

And now the boss is determined to take his side further in the cup competition, despite the pressure being on the Blues in the Championship, with the second city side embroiled in a relegation scrap.

After his side's victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Cotterill told the Birmingham Mail: "We had a crack up there so I wouldn’t see that Tuesday night would be any different."

When asked whether he would like a cup run, the boss replied: "I would rather have a long one because it means you might get to the final."

He added: "Our next game is always our priority.

"We changed a lot of the team for the first game and they performed really, really well. Like I said we have got a big week ahead of us.

"So there will be changes to the team, which is why some of the substitutes were not used today.

"It would have been easy to have used a lot of the subs but obviously I know and I have got an idea in my mind what I am doing on Tuesday.

"Therefore that was in my thought process on some of the subs today.

"We could have gone more attacking. They have got a game on Tuesday and I didn’t want any more injuries."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

One injury Birmingham did pick up during their 3-1 victory over the Owls was to defender Jonathan Grounds - whose last goal for the Blues came against Huddersfield Town in April.

The 30-year-old was stretchered from the field with a knee injury picked up after a tackle on former Town man Jacob Butterfield.

On the injury, Cotterill said: "I don’t know at the moment. I don’t think he’s OK right now, put it that way.

"He wouldn’t go off. He said it feels a bit better now than it actually did when he was out on the pitch.

"At best we are hoping it’s a bit of a jarring for him.

"At worst, I don’t quite know what that will be. It’s his medial ligament, but they can be as problematic as cruciate ligaments. It’s part and parcel of the game, unfortunately he has been one of our star-performers this season. Certainly under me he has."

Another man who could miss out for the Blues tonight is Jacques Maghoma, who was sidelined for Birmingham's last match.

"It was serious enough that he couldn’t come and be involved today [Saturday]," said Cotterill.

"Whether Tuesday is a goer or not, my gut feeling is probably not."