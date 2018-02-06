Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City tonight in an FA Cup fourth round replay at St Andrew's.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first tie, with Steve Mounie's opener being cancelled out by ex-Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Town will be hoping to advance to the fifth round of the competition for the second successive season and set up a clash against Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium, but after slipping into the relegation zone over the weekend, David Wagner could well turn all his attention to the Premier League.

What the boss won't want is extra time and penalties, with the Terriers facing a crucial clash against AFC Bournemouth this Sunday.

For those of you heading to St Andrew's, here's our handy away day guide to Birmingham City's home.

What is the stadium address?

St Andrew's Stadium, Birmingham, B9 4RL.

How many fans are going?

Town were allocated 4,000 tickets for the trip to St Andrew's.

Tickets are available at the ticket office or online until noon today, or fans can pay on the gate at St Andrew's.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

The nearest train station is Bordesley, about a 10-minute walk to the stadium - but trains from Birmingham Snow Hill and Birmingham Moor Street are the only ones to stop there.

Main scheduled trains do not stop at Bordesley and don't show up on national timetables searches.

However, Town fans do have another option available to them.

Fans can take the train to Birmingham New Street Station in the city centre, then either walk to Moor Street station which is 10 minutes away or take a taxi which costs about £8.

The other option is to make the 25-30 minute walk to the ground, some of which is uphill.

The club are also running a coach for away fans, with a return journey to St Andrew's from PPG Canalside costing £17.

What is parking like for away fans?

There is plenty of parking available for Town fans who are travelling to the second city by car.

There is an option to park in a small car park directly outside the entrance to the away end, but availability of space for cars is determined by the amount of away coaches.

If Town fans can't find a space in there, then they can park on numerous streets either around a small local park or along the road next to and behind a BP garage a short distance from the stadium.

There are also some local schools and businesses that offer parking for £5.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Where should away fans drink?

Most of the pubs around the ground are not the best for away fans and are more for home fans, while some do allow away supporters but can be quite intimidating.

The nearest one to the stadium and best to use if you are a Town fan is the Cricketers Arms.

If you want to try a few pubs it's best to go into the city centre where there is a variety of pubs to drink in, including the Wellington Pub on Bennetts Hill.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

If fans want to buy a pie at the stadium it will cost them £3 - according to the BBC's most recent Price of Football survey.

It costs £2.40 for a cup of tea, and an official match day programme will set you back £3.