Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City tonight in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

The Terriers drew 1-1 with the Blues in the first tie, with Steve Mounie's opener being cancelled out by former Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz.

That set up today's clash, with the winner advancing to the fifth round and being rewarded with a tie against Manchester United at home.

David Wagner will be without injured duo Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic for the tie, while Alex Pritchard is cup tied having played in the same competition for Norwich City.

Chris Lowe could come back back into the side after being sidelined with groin injury, but Danny Williams is still out with a dead leg.

