Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City tonight in the FA Cup fourth round replay.

The Terriers were held to a 1-1 draw by the Championship side last month, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's goal cancelling out Steve Mounie's opener.

The draw set up the away tie at St Andrew's, with one side advancing to the fifth round tonight to face Manchester United - with extra time and penalties a possibility.

Town are in need of a win, having failed to win in any competition since beating Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium on the first weekend of the year.

Will they be able to put that run behind them today against the in-form Blues?

      Boos

      David Wagenr said he understood sections of the Town fans booing as his side failed to beat Birmingham in the last leg.

      Here’s what he had to say...

      Referee

      It’s Chris Kavanagh tonight for Town.

      Welcome

      Hello and welcome to our coverage LIVE from St Andrew’s.

      Stick with us here for all the action as it happens in the second city.