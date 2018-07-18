The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bradford City boss Michael Collins has refused to rule out a move for Huddersfield Town winger Sean Scannell.

The former Crystal Palace forward had been linked with a switch to Valley Parade earlier this week, with some reports suggesting the two Yorkshire clubs were in talks over the potential deal.

The Telegraph and Argus claim Scannell is "set to sign", with one of the Terriers' longest-serving players close to ending his six-year spell at the John Smith's Stadium.

Bradford City head coach and former Town man Michael Collins refused to confirm whether the Bantams were indeed in for the winger, but did not rule his side out of the running for his signature.

He told ITV : "I don't like to speculate about players from other clubs, but there's no surprise that we're looking to strengthen all the time.

"We've identified a few areas where we need to get a little bit stronger.

"We're always on the look out for good players that can improve the group.

"That's the most important thing - they have to be able to come in and improve the group.

"But on Sean Scannell at the moment, I'm not going to comment on a Huddersfield Town player."