The Brazil team of 2002 and the Germany side of 2014 can both claim to be the most dominant World Cup winners in history.

The Seleção and Die Mannschaft both scored 18 goals and conceded just four in 2002 and 2014 respectively.

That gave them an overall tournament goal difference of +14 - the highest of any World Cup winners.

France had the next highest goal difference with +13 in 1998, followed jointly by Brazil in 1970, Brazil in 1958 and Uruguay in 1930 with +12 each.

Uruguay only had to play four games when they managed the feat at the first World Cup, compared to the seven games played by Brazil and Germany in 2002 and 2014.

That works out at an average goal-difference-per-game of 3.0 for the Uruguayans in 1930 - the highest average of any winners.

Four teams in World Cup history managed to win the tournament while conceding just two goals.

Italy were the first to do it in 1934, but that was over just four games while France conceded just two in the seven games they played in 1998 – one against Denmark in the group stage and one against Croatia in the semi-final.

Italy conceded two when they won the trophy in 2006.

The first was an own-goal against the USA in the group stage, and the other was Zinedine Zidane’s penalty in the final.

Spain also conceded just two in 2010 but also scored just eight goals - the fewest of any World Cup winner in history.

Have a look below at the full breakdown for winning country, including their goals scored, conceded, goal difference and averages.

Year | Winner | Tournament goal difference

1930 | Uruguay | 12

1934 | Italy | 9

1938 | Italy | 6

1950 | Uruguay | 10

1954 | Germany | 11

1958 | Brazil | 12

1962 | Brazil | 9

1966 | England | 8

1970 | Brazil | 12

1974 | Germany | 9

1978 | Argentina | 11

1982 | Italy | 6

1986 | Argentina | 9

1990 | Germany | 10

1994 | Brazil | 8

1998 | France | 13

2002 | Brazil | 14

2006 | Italy | 10

2010 | Spain | 6

2014 | Germany | 14

Year | Winner | Average goal difference

1930 | Uruguay | 3.0

1934 | Italy | 2.3

1938 | Italy | 1.5

1950 | Uruguay | 2.5

1954 | Germany | 1.8

1958 | Brazil | 2.0

1962 | Brazil | 1.5

1966 | England | 1.3

1970 | Brazil | 2.0

1974 | Germany | 1.3

1978 | Argentina | 1.6

1982 | Italy | 0.9

1986 | Argentina | 1.3

1990 | Germany | 1.4

1994 | Brazil | 1.1

1998 | France | 1.9

2002 | Brazil | 2.0

2006 | Italy | 1.4

2010 | Spain | 0.9

2014 | Germany | 2.0

Year | Winner | Goals scored

1930 | Uruguay | 15

1934 | Italy | 11

1938 | Italy | 11

1950 | Uruguay | 15

1954 | Germany | 25

1958 | Brazil | 16

1962 | Brazil | 14

1966 | England | 11

1970 | Brazil | 19

1974 | Germany | 13

1978 | Argentina | 15

1982 | Italy | 12

1986 | Argentina | 14

1990 | Germany | 15

1994 | Brazil | 11

1998 | France | 15

2002 | Brazil | 18

2006 | Italy | 12

2010 | Spain | 8

2014 | Germany | 18

Year | Winner | Goals conceded

1930 | Uruguay | 3

1934 | Italy | 2

1938 | Italy | 5

1950 | Uruguay | 5

1954 | Germany | 14

1958 | Brazil | 4

1962 | Brazil | 5

1966 | England | 3

1970 | Brazil | 7

1974 | Germany | 4

1978 | Argentina | 4

1982 | Italy | 6

1986 | Argentina | 5

1990 | Germany | 5

1994 | Brazil | 3

1998 | France | 2

2002 | Brazil | 4

2006 | Italy | 2

2010 | Spain | 2

2014 | Germany | 4