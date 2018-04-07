Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a hard-fought point towards their Premier League survival bid in an entertaining encounter at Brighton & Hove Albion.

It looked like it could be another miserable away day afternoon for David Wagner's men when Solly March's shot rebounded off Town keeper Jonas Lossl and into the net.

But the Terriers quickly recovered with Steve Mounie pouncing on on Shane Duffy's terrible back pass to slot home.

And they could have gained all three points when Brighton's Davy Propper was sent off for a late challenge on Jonathan Hogg but Town couldn't find a way through.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from this afternoon's Amex Stadium encounter...

First Half

1 Minute: Davy Propper breaks Town’s offside trap and latches onto a ball over the top; he goes through one-on-one with Jonas Lossl but places his effort just wide.

4 Minutes: Steve Mounie plays a quick one-two with Terence Kongolo before his fierce 20 yard volley is pushed clear by Mat Ryan in the Brighton goal.

7 Minutes: Aaron Mooy has a shot blocked on the edge of the area but keeps the ball and tries his luck again but his Australian team-mate Ryan is equal to it.

13 Minutes: Glenn Murray puts Jose Izquierdo through on goal but Lossl is quick to react and comes out to smother the ball.

28 Minutes: An Alex Pritchard set-piece is flicked on by Mathias Zanka but no-one can meet it and Brighton eventually clear.

29 Minutes: GOAL! Solly March’s drilled effort from 20 yards out beats Lossl at the near post to put Brighton in front.

32 Minutes: GOAL! Steve Mounie capitalises on a poor Shane Duffy pass, rounds Mat Ryan and coolly places the ball into the back of the net!

37 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra’s cross finds Tom Ince before a sliding tackle stops his effort. The ball then falls to Jonathan Hogg but his shot is then also blocked.

43 Minutes: Pritchard whips a deep free-kick into the area; Van La Parra keeps it alive at the back post but Ezequiel Schelotto heads his cross away.

Second Half

52 Minutes: A March set piece is met by an unmarked Lewis Dunk six yards out from goal but his header loops wide.

60 Minutes: Great save from Lossl, tipping a curling effort from Brighton’s Stephens over the bar!

63 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj finds Mounie but the striker can’t keep his header down.

65 Minutes: A neat one-two between Ince and Van La Parra before the latter’s low effort is saved from 25 yards out

74 Minutes: RED CARD! Davy Propper sees red for a foul on Jonathan Hogg.

79 Minutes: Ulloa plays Izquierdo through on goal, but Lossl is alert before the Terriers’ keeper tips over Schelotto’s eventual effort.

85 Minutes: An Alex Pritchard corner is glanced by Mathias Zanka and flashes across goal - inches wide.

90+1 Minutes: Collin Quaner cuts the ball back to Mooy on the edge of the area with Ryan equal to the midfielder’s low effort.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Mooy, Hogg (Billing, 80’); Pritchard, Ince (Depoitre, 90+3), van La Parra (Quaner, 88’); Mounie.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Malone, Lowe.

Booked:

Brighton and Hove Albion (4-4-1-1): Ryan; Schelotto, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; March, Stephens, Izquierdo; Propper; Gross (Kayal, 75’), Murray (Ulloa, 65’).

Subs Not Used: Krul, Bruno, Goldson, Locadia, Baldock.

Booked: Duffy,

Sent off: Propper

Half time: Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1

Attendance: 30,501